The move, according to the board, is aimed at tackling corruption and inefficiencies facing the industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo made the revelation while visiting some cocoa farmers in the country.

According to him, the electronic scales will control corruption by halting the practice of manipulation of the old scales by unscrupulous people.

He said about one hundred thousand land clearing machines are also being imported to be distributed through cocoa cooperative unions to farmers, to aid in weeding, adding that, “Tricycles will also be provided for cocoa farmers to help them cart farm produce to their destinations.”

Mr Aidoo further noted that effective next month, the government will announce an upward price adjustment of bags of cocoa that are purchased from farmers.

He advised cocoa farmers to secure cocoa seedlings from the appropriate authorities, prune their cocoa trees regularly and plant other trees on their farms to produce shade for the cocoa to ensure the quality of their produce.

He then encouraged the youth and other professionals to see the advantages of cocoa farming and venture into it.