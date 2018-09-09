Pulse.ng logo
Go
Here's how much sugar is actually in some of the biggest drinks in the US as Americans revolt against beverage giants pushing sugar-packed products

Americans are increasingly trying to cut sugar from their diet, ditching sugary sodas and Frappuccinos. Here's how much sugar the most popular sodas, coffees, and teas actually contain.

  Published:
Many iconic American beverages are packed with sugar. play

Many iconic American beverages are packed with sugar.

(Hollis Johnson)

As Americans try and cut sugar from their diets, some of the biggest culprits for carrying the sweet — but dangerous — ingredient are beverages.

The FDA recommends consuming no more than 50 grams of sugar a day, and the World Health Organization calls for half that amount. However, many of the most popular beverages in the United States pack more than 50 grams of sugar in a single cup or bottle.

Americans are increasingly wary of these sugar-packed beverages. Starbucks is trying to revamp its Frappuccino as sales drop. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, meanwhile, are investing in bottled water as Americans ditch sugary sodas.

If are considering cutting sugar from your diet, here is how much sugar is actually in some of the most popular drinks in the US:

Coffee

Coffee play

Coffee

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

In late August, Starbucks announced it is testing a new Frappuccino with less sugar. The change took an incredible amount of effort, Starbucks executives told The Wall Street Journal. The company spent two years testing internally before coming up with a drink that has just under 50 grams of sugar.



Colas

Colas play

Colas

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

As Americans ditch Coca-Cola and Pepsi's namesake colas, the chains are investing in lower-calorie options. Coca-Cola, for instance, revamped its Diet Coke lineup earlier this year and has found success with its zero-calorie Coke Zero brand.



Soda, Non-Cola

Soda, Non-Cola play

Soda, Non-Cola

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Beyond colas, other soda options are also loaded with sugar. Instead, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are increasingly investing in bottled water and other healthier options.



Energy Drinks

Energy Drinks play

Energy Drinks

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

While energy drinks may have a better reputation than soda, a Monster and Rockstar can pack in even more sugar in a can.



Teas

Teas play

Teas

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Tea is a major growth area in the beverage industry, with Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Starbucks all investing in tea brands. However, while unsweetened tea may be better for you, some sweetened options have more sugar than sodas.



