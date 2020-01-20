The committee which is the FX Developments Committee. This is in fulfillment of a promise made by the ministry in 2019 to constitute a bi-partisan committee to look into the problem and help address it.

Deputy Minister of Finance said the committee’s work is expected to complement the efforts of the Bank of Ghana in preventing the cedi from its fast depreciation against other major foreign currencies.

“The formation of this committee is not to infringe on the independence of the central bank in its foreign exchange operations,” he said.

He said that the committee will also review the current forex regime, identify the inherent constraints in the system and offer workable alternatives by way of policies and programmes which potentially would reduce FX risks in the economy.

“The committee is also to critically look at the role of automation and digitization as a critical enabler of FX reforms,” he added.

The cedi saw its worst performance last year since 2015 when it depreciated by more than 14.6%. It depreciated by more than 12.7%.

The committee is chaired by the Finance Minster, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Below is the full list of members on the 38-member committee.