The committee which is the FX Developments Committee. This is in fulfillment of a promise made by the ministry in 2019 to constitute a bi-partisan committee to look into the problem and help address it.
Deputy Minister of Finance said the committee’s work is expected to complement the efforts of the Bank of Ghana in preventing the cedi from its fast depreciation against other major foreign currencies.
“The formation of this committee is not to infringe on the independence of the central bank in its foreign exchange operations,” he said.
He said that the committee will also review the current forex regime, identify the inherent constraints in the system and offer workable alternatives by way of policies and programmes which potentially would reduce FX risks in the economy.
“The committee is also to critically look at the role of automation and digitization as a critical enabler of FX reforms,” he added.
The cedi saw its worst performance last year since 2015 when it depreciated by more than 14.6%. It depreciated by more than 12.7%.
The committee is chaired by the Finance Minster, Ken Ofori-Atta.
Below is the full list of members on the 38-member committee.
|Name
|Designation
|Institution
|Ken Ofori-Atta
|Minister
|Finance Ministry
|Owusu Afriyie-Akoto Minister
|Minister
|Ministry of Agric
|Alan Kyerematen
|Minister
|Trade and Industry Ministry
|Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari
|First Deputy Governor
|Bank of Ghana
|Dr. Samuel Nii Noi Ashong
|Senior Policy Advisor
|Ministry of Finance
|Dr. Yaw *Anum
|Senior Technical Advisor
|Ministry of Finance
|Evron Hughes
|Technical Economic Advisor
|Office of the Vice President
|Benjamin Komla Kpodo
|Ho Central MP
|Parliament
|Patrick Nomo
|Chief Director
|Ministry of Finance
|Samuel Arkhurst
|Director, Tertiary and Debt Management
|MoF
|Sampson Akligoh
|Director, Financial Services Division
|MoF
|Alhassan Iddrissu
|Director, Economic Strategy and Research
|MoF
|Steve Opata
|Head of Financial Markets
|BoG
|Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem
|Ag. Controller and Accountant General
|CAGD
|Joseph Boahen Aidoo
|CEO
|Cocobod
|Afua Asabea Asare
|CEO
|Ghana Export Promotion Authority
|Yofi Grant
|CEO
|Ghana Investment Promotion Centre
|Addae Antwi Boasiako
|CEO
|Minerals Commission
|K. Duker
|Senior Advisor
|MoF
|Senyo Hosi
|CEO
|Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors
|Franklin Cudjoe
|President
|IMANI Ghana
|Abena Osei-Poku
|Managing Director
|Barclays Bank Ghana
|Kobla Nyaletey
|Director, Head of Global Markets
|Barclays Bank Ghana
|Adoteye Anum
|Head, Financial Markets
|Standard Chartered Bank
|Kojo Bannerman
|Executive Director, Financial Market Sales
|Standard Chartered Bank
|Theophilus Arthur-Mensah
|Policy and Research Analyst
|Association of Ghana Industries
|Dr. Joseph Obeng
|President
|Ghana Union of Traders Association
|John Nyaaba
|Treasurer
|Ghana Association of Bankers
|Samuel Aidoo
|Treasurer
|Fidelity Bank
|Maame Efua-Bulley
|Head, Global Market Sales
|Stanbic Bank
|Felix Hamidu
|Executive Director
|D’afrique Ltd
|A representative
|Forex Bureaux Association of Ghana
|Bash Mohammed Abdul Razak
|Principal Economic Advisor
|Ghana Extractive Industries
|Franklin Eleblu
|Chief Software Architect
|Ghana Fintech Chamber
|Nkechi Akunyili
|Country Treasurer, UBA
|Nigerian Banks in Ghana
|A representative
|Makola Traders Association
|A representative
|Makola Traders Association