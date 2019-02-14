Every Ministry has a role it plays in the government of its country.

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry offers more services than most Ghanaians may be aware of.

Did you know the Foreign Affairs Ministry manages the Accra International Conference Centre?

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was established in 1957 with Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the then leader of Government Business, as the first Foreign Minister. A Permanent Secretary was the head of administration, aided by Principal Assistant Secretaries who headed the various departments.

The name of the Ministry has undergone various changes in Ghana’s recent history. Its current name, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, was designated in 2009 to emphasise the importance of regional integration as a foreign policy objective.

The Ministry and its diplomatic missions abroad constitute the Ghana Foreign Service charged with the control, direction and coordination of Ghana’s external relations.

Below are services offered by the Ministry

Passport

The Passports Office is a bureau of the Ministry. This office is responsible for the issue of passports and other travel documents of Ghana to Ghanaian Citizens whose applications have been approved.

The office also provides files and documents in respect of passports under investigation by the Interpol, the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), and the Police.

Embassies and High Commissions accredited to Ghana, also request this office for confirmation of the personal details of Ghanaians who apply to these Missions for visas.

Protocol

The Foreign Affairs Ministry facilitates the conduct of relations between the Government and the diplomatic and consular missions located in and accredited to Ghana.

It is the ministry’s responsibility to ensure that members of the diplomatic and consular corps understand and comply with local laws and regulations.

Legal and Consular

This bureau of the ministry offers legal advice to the Ministry, the government, implements Ghana policy and participates in the negotiation and interpretation of international agreements.

They also in charge of preparing instruments of ratification, co-ordinates issues arising from Ghana, monitors the legislative proposals and administrative practice of the Ministry and compiles the Ghana Treaty Series. They also provide Ghanaians overseas with consular protection and assistance.

Diaspora engagement

The Ministry has a Diaspora Affairs Unit (DAU) which was established pursuant to a Presidential directive. This unit is responsible for the national diaspora engagement and migration matters within the Ministry. They work to establish a comprehensive database of Ghanaians abroad and also encourage their active involvement of the country.

Managing the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)

In 1991, the Accra International Conference Centre was built to host the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement. It has since hosted major conferences and summits by U.N. organisations, such as the World Health Organisation, the Food and Agriculture Organisation, as well as regional organisations such as ECOWAS.

The multi-purpose hall can also be used for musical shows, concerts, lectures, theatrical performances, and other public events.

The Centre is managed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.