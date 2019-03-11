People from 33 countries have died in the Ethiopian Airline crash.

The crashed occurred six minutes after taking off.

A total of 157 people died in the plane crash

Ethiopian Airlines have released the nationality of all passengers who lost their lives in the plane crash shortly after takeoff.

According to the Ethiopian government, 149 passengers and 8 crew members died on flight ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. The crashed occurred six minutes after taking off.

This accident is Boeing 737 Max 8's second crash in less than 5 months.

According to a spokesperson for Ethiopian Airlines said there are 32 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians among the dead in the crash.

The rest of the deceased are nationals from 31 other countries.

Authorities said other victims include 18 Canadians; eight each from China, the United States, and Italy; seven each from France and Britain; six from Egypt; five from the Netherlands and four each from India and Slovakia. Spain's foreign ministry said two Spanish nationals were on the passenger list.

Information available indicates that the Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane that crashed shortly after takeoff was a new one. The Planespotters civil aviation database shows that the plane, a Boeing 737-8 MAX, was delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in mid-November.

In a related development, Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolence to Ethiopia and families of the deceased. Nana Akufo-Addo said he was "saddened" by the news of the tragic loss of lives.

Find below the nationalities listed