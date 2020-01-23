Seychelles ranked 27th in the world, while Botswana which was second in Africa ranked 34th on the global scene.

Ghana since 2018 has scored the same points, 41 out of a possible 100.

Ghana tied with West African counterpart Benin on 10th and 80th in Africa and the world ranking respectively.

A statement from the local chapter of the organisation, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), said Ghana performed better than 37 other Sub-Saharan African countries.

The CPI for 2019 released worldwide on Thursday scores and ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

The CPI 2019 draws on 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption giving each country a score from (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

CPI 2019 focuses on political integrity and highlights the relationship between politics, money, and corruption.

Below are the 16 least corrupt countries in Africa

.1. Seychelles

CPI Score: 66

World Rank: 27

2.Botswana

CPI Score: 61

World Rank: 34

3.Cabo Verde

CPI Score: 58

World Rank: 41

4.Rwanda

CPI Score: 53

World Rank: 51

5.Mauritius

CPI Score: 52

World Rank: 56

6.Namibia

CPI Score: 52

World Rank: 56

7.Sao Tome and Principe

CPI Score: 46

World Rank: 64

8.Senegal

CPI Score: 45

World Rank: 66

9.South Africa

CPI Score: 44

World Rank: 70

10.Benin

CPI Score: 41

World Rank: 80

11.Ghana

CPI Score: 41

World Rank: 80

12.Burkina Faso

CPI Score: 40

World Rank: 85

13.Lesotho

CPI Score: 40

World Rank: 85

14.Ethiopia

CPI Score: 37

World Rank: 96

15.Gambia

CPI Score: 37

World Rank: 96

16.Tanzania

CPI Score: 37

World Rank: 96