The survey which started 10 years ago, is now seen as the most authoritative survey, analysis, and metric of brands in Africa.

It is a consumer-led survey which seeks to establish brand preferences across Africa.

The respondents of this survey are 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50% of the continent, covering all economic regions and accounting for an estimated 80% of the population and the GDP of Africa.

The 2020 survey was conducted between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands.

Nike was the number one brand for the third time. However, MTN was the number of admired African brands.

Below is the ranking of the admired African brands.

1. MTN

Country: South Africa

Rank: 7

2. Dangote

Country: Nigeria

Rank: 15

3. Anbessa

Country: Ethiopia

Rank: 26

4. Glo

Country: Nigeria

Rank: 28

5. DSTV

Country: South Africa

Rank: 36

6. Nasco

Country: Nigeria

Rank: 46

7. Shoprite

Country: South Africa

Rank: 50

8. Star Beer

Country: Nigeria

Rank: 60

9. Tiger Brands

Country: South Africa

Rank: 61

10. Jumia

Country: Nigeria

Rank: 65

11. Tusker

Country: Kenya

Rank: 73

12. Clover

Country: South Africa

Rank: 82

13. Maltina

Country: Nigeria

Rank: 90