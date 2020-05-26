The survey which started 10 years ago, is now seen as the most authoritative survey, analysis, and metric of brands in Africa.
It is a consumer-led survey which seeks to establish brand preferences across Africa.
The respondents of this survey are 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50% of the continent, covering all economic regions and accounting for an estimated 80% of the population and the GDP of Africa.
The 2020 survey was conducted between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands.
Nike was the number one brand for the third time. However, MTN was the number of admired African brands.
Below is the ranking of the admired African brands.
1. MTN
Country: South Africa
Rank: 7
2. Dangote
Country: Nigeria
Rank: 15
3. Anbessa
Country: Ethiopia
Rank: 26
4. Glo
Country: Nigeria
Rank: 28
5. DSTV
Country: South Africa
Rank: 36
6. Nasco
Country: Nigeria
Rank: 46
7. Shoprite
Country: South Africa
Rank: 50
8. Star Beer
Country: Nigeria
Rank: 60
9. Tiger Brands
Country: South Africa
Rank: 61
10. Jumia
Country: Nigeria
Rank: 65
11. Tusker
Country: Kenya
Rank: 73
12. Clover
Country: South Africa
Rank: 82
13. Maltina
Country: Nigeria
Rank: 90