Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa recently had a chat with Charles Kimari, Samsung Electronics East Africa Head of Mobile division to get a clear picture of just what exactly is currently powering and informing smartphone creations.

It is not a secret that mobile phone evolution has come a long way.

The first handset weighed a tonne and was no different than a brick. They were slow and cumbersome, to say the least. Fast forward four decades later and today’s handset is a micro-computer. It is incredibly fast and weighs just slightly more than a feather.

In all this evolution, one thing has remained constant from the word go though -- the constant need for phone manufacturers to adapt with the times and keep a fast-paced and rapidly changing consumer happy.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa recently had a chat with Charles Kimari, Samsung Electronics East Africa Head of Mobile division to get a clear picture of just what exactly is currently powering and informing smartphone creations and if their recently launched Galaxy A Series fits the bill.

“A consumer is what determines what kind of products should be put on the shelves and during the many shoppers' insight that we have done, we have realised some key aspects which informs a consumer preferences when they walk into a mobile phone store,” Kimari told Business Insider.

Considering that, here are 5 factors currently powering smartphone creation today.

The look and feel of the phone

Just like in real life, the look and feel of a device matter a lot and when customers have to choose from multiple brands of smartphones with similar abilities. Design can ultimately make a consumer choose one brand over another.

“The look and feel of the phone are very critical hence the information on the screen size and the infinity display is the first thing that hits you on the mind when you buy a smartphone,” says Kimari.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy A Series A10 for instance scores highly on this and comes equipped with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V LCD display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

Battery life

In today’s fast-paced life, nothing drains the energy out of you quicker than a low battery warning alert, especially when you don’t have a power source nearby. The need to keep consumers glued to their mobile screens for longer has seen mobile manufactures continue to break barriers in their quest to develop the ‘super battery’.

And the manufacturers of Samsung Galaxy A Series knew this while they were making the smartphone. The Galaxy A70 boasts an impressive 4,500mAh and 25W Super Fast charging mode.

Phone personalisation

The future of products is in consumer customization and phones aren’t any different.

“People have personalised their phones, so security enhancement especially on who can access their phones has become a major factor today, Right now I am sure if I borrowed your phone you will be standing next to me to see what I am doing with it. So, phone privacy and access to information has become very important,” says Kimari.

The Galaxy A20 has this front covered and is fitted with a rear fingerprint scanner whereas the A10 has a face recognition feature.

The camera on the phone

They say ‘a picture speaks a thousand words’ and there is no generation that has fully embraced the saying more than Millennials who every day bring the saying alive.

The need for Millennials to communicate faster and without the use of words continues to inform how modern smartphones are made.

“More and more Millennials today are targeting the front camera since they need to post how they look and feel, the need of just communicating with pictures rather than text is now a big factor so your type of camera and how powerful or superior it is will determine its response in the market. How well can we help the consumer play around all these aspects to make them feel good about themselves? These are the main key drivers of the phone invention today.” says Kimari.

The new Galaxy A Series is specifically designed for the way people connect today – sharing, capturing and consuming live content.

In addition, the A20 comes with an ultra-wide lens that is paired with the ‘intelligent switch’ function that enables one’s camera to identify and recommend when to use the Wide Shot mode while the A10’s super AMOLED Infinity-V offers an immersive experience, ideal for gaming, watching videos, multi-tasking and browsing.

Memory size

After all is said and done, a phone without adequate memory size is good as a landline phone and is of little use to the 21st-century consumer.

“After all these things are done from taking pictures to the security features of it all, the memory has to be sufficient and the good thing is that we have upscaled all the memory size on all the phones we currently have, before it was quite low but now our lowest level is a 16GB which would ideally have been 8GB,” says Kimari.

The Samsung Galaxy A series doesn’t disappoint either on this front just like Kimari has pointed out.

The A10, which is an entry-level device comes equipped with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB inbuilt with storage capacity.

The A30 and A50 take things a notch higher and both come packed with 4GB Ram and 64GB memory size with the ability for expandable memory of up to 512GB.

The mother of them all is the Galaxy A70 which boasts a massive RAM of 6GB and inbuilt storage of 128GB. The storage can be further expanded by up to 512GB via microSD card.