Many have often complained of how difficult it is to even register a business in Ghana.

When the Akufo-Addo-government took office in 2017, they promised to do all within their power to develop a friendly business environment.

This will encourage more entrepreneurs as well as bring in more investors for the business sector to grow. It will also help address unemployment in the country.

Find below Ghana’s reforms which will take effect between March and June 2019 include:

1. For companies applying to register without a TIN number, the TIN number will now be generated automatically online at the point of application;

2. Launch of a mobile app and an online platform for the ease of filing tax returns; Individuals will be able to file their taxes online by April 2019

3. Implementation of an electronic justice system that allows the automated serving of court process with speed and ease;

4. Removal of the requirement for a commissioner of oaths in registering a company when the companies bill is passed;

5. Merger of all four starting-a-business application forms: TIN application, SNNIT application, Business Operating Permit application, and Business Registration forms;

6. Automation of the application for Business Operating Permit along with instant online issuance following payment;

7. Reduction and automation of the steps to getting electricity;

8. Automation of the construction permit system along with instant online issuance following payment;

9. Reduction in physical examination of containers through the use of risk engine;

10. Government is working towards the passing of the Insolvency Bill and the Companies’ Bill into law by Parliament.