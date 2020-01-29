Puma Energy in a press statement announced that Mr Osei will manage the company’s subsidiaries- Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited and Blue Ocean Investments Limited under the UBI Group of Companies.

He is the first Ghanaian to take the position since the establishment of the company and is expected to begin active work as MD on February 1, 2020.

The statement said, “These are exciting times for the company because we hold in the highest regard our local talent, who continue to be instrumental to the rapid growth of business."

Adding that “The new managing director will be fully responsible for all the happenings in Ghana ranging from commercial to sales activities as well as engaging with the government and regulatory bodies to ensure the smooth flow of operations in the country.”

Speaking after his appointment, Mr Osei said, “Our commitment as an organization is to energise communities and this is a purpose that aligns with my personal values. Without you, our customers, stakeholders and communities at large, there is no Puma Energy.

Adding that “We have been given an opportunity at the start of the decade to write another beautiful chapter in the story of Ghana as we catapult Puma Energy Ghana to a new height.”

About Henry Yaw Osei

Henry has held managerial positions in sales, operations, business development and commerce in other companies before joining Puma Energy in 2017 as Deputy General Manager for Blue Ocean Investments; the Puma Supply entity and second largest bulk Distribution Company in Ghana.

He holds an MBA in Oil and Gas management from the University of Coventry, UK and a degree in Chemical Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana.