Grenadines Homes presents ‘Skyvilla’

Working on the vision to become ‘the most preferred real estate brand’ in Africa, Grenadines Homes has launched another project ‘Skyvilla’ in the heart of Probyn, Ikoyi.

Skyvilla by Grenadines Homes is private enclave of contemporary residences that define a style of living, elegance and beauty.

To bring this exquisite property to life, The Grenadines Homes called upon renowned architects to design this elegant 10-storied tower with beautifully proportioned floors plans.

All 24 Apartments are G+2 with premium four-bedroom with a wraparound terrace garden designed with sustainability in mind - clean air, natural light and closeness to nature.

Skyvilla promises a lifetime of opulence for the exclusive owners at its location in Probyn, Ikoyi. The condo’s befitting environs is well-known for lively streets, green spaces, squares, bars, restaurants and cultural venues. Many local, innovative businesses and coworking spaces have chosen Probyn as their preferred base. Connectivity in the city centre and beyond could not be easier. It is the perfect location to live, work and play.

Skyvilla truly offers an integrated and vibrant style. The residences are designed with the taste and latest technology. From the kitchen to the bathroom, electrical fitting, heating and cooling, interior finishes, terrace etc. It also has a spacious car lot, Gym, Pool, Roof Garden and a 24-hour detailed security system.

Grenadines Homes (A member of Palton Morgan Holdings) seeks to reflect a passion for life in real estate development. We see every project being undertaken as a commitment to improving people’s living standards, and an opportunity to change our world for the better from aesthetic, functional and environmental aspects.

We aspire to consistently surpass our current achievements, prosper in real estate development by embracing innovative thoughts and working hard to achieve new business goals. We are committed to taking on any new challenges in order to become a leading property developer in Africa.

Aside from the Skyvilla, its impeccable array of projects include The Oceana in Victoria Island, Grenadines Home in Lekki-Ajah and the Shonny Park Place in Shonibare and the Grenadines Resort Katampe in Abuja are some iconic developments of Grenadines Homes.

