In a tweet on the GRA handle, it said “earlier today the K-9 unit of the Customs Division of GRA had some demonstrations of how dogs could be used to detect prohibited goods like narcotics to and from Ghana. We want to thank the travellers at the terminal 3 for their patience and corporation.”

Twitter followers commented asking why the dog was not focused on the given assignment at the time.

A video attached to the post showed a dog sniffing the bags of travellers. However, the dog seemed distracted. The officer instructing the dog needed to keep calling the dog’s attention to the task he needed to perform.

Many social media users called on GRA’s Custom’s Division to train their dogs well if they plan on introducing them at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).