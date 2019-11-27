According to him, with the introduction of the system, visitors to the country would not need to go to Ghana’s embassies abroad to apply for visas, as they could apply for them online.

Dr Bawumia said this when he opened the first Regional Congress on Women Empowerment in the Tourism Sector - Focus on Africa, in Accra on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Digital address

Dr Bawumia noted the introduction of a digital address system by the government had ensured that every space in the country had a unique digital address, including tourist locations, for easy identification.

He said from December, the digital address system would be incorporated into an emergency system to enable emergency service providers to locate distress callers to provide them with needed support.

Enabling environment

He said it was the duty of the government to create an enabling environment for the private sector to drive the tourism industry, noting that achieving that would strengthen government-private sector engagements, exchange of ideas and also devise supportive policy frameworks and the provision of smart subsidies and incentives where they were most needed.

The Vice-President said it was also a way to encourage start-ups in the sector, especially the participation of women and the youth in the industry.

About the conference

The two-day conference, which is on the theme: “Building the future together”, attracted both local and international players in the tourism industry.

Other participants included the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa, and the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organisation, Mr Zurab Pololikashvili.