The Ghanaian government is planning to reduce the importation of rice into the country.

The move is aimed at helping boost local production of the crop in the country and export more local rice to other countries.

Local farmers are, hence, urged to accept and apply good agronomic practices to help achieve the purpose.

The Ashanti Regional Director of Food and Agriculture, John Manu who disclosed the information noted that the government is committed to mechanised rice farming in order to help boost local production of the crop in the country.

The move he said is to help increase rice production, improve the quality of local rice to increased domestic consumption and help reduce the importation of the crop into the country.

Mr Manu made the revelation while speaking at a stakeholders’ forum on rice production in the Ashanti Region.

Process to change the face of rice production and processing in Ghana

Mr Manu said as part of the process to change the face of rice production and processing in Ghana, the government was facilitating the establishment of modern rice mills with requisite machines and equipment in some districts to enhance the quality and consumer preference of the local brand of rice.

He added that the government was also training Agricultural Extension Assistants (AEAs) to provide technical services such as land development and water management, rice cultivation techniques, farm management and support system to rice farmers.

He then urged the farmers to accept and apply good agronomic practices such as timely planting and transplanting, proper nursery bed preparation, timely fertilizer application, right drainage system, among others, in order to ensure increased production.