The implementation of this pricing is expected to effective from the main growing season of 2020 to 2021.

This means that cocoa farmers in Ghana will earn more for their produce. This is because 70% of the price will be given directly to the farmers for their produce sold to Licensed Buying companies.

Ghana needs to meet modalities

The Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, who made these observations, however, said Ghana needs to meet some demands within and beyond the period.

Ghana needs to meet some required modalities to avert a threat of a boycott of the country’s produce by the EU.

These demands include the total elimination of child labour in cocoa production, farming in reserved forests, and the use of harmful chemicals such as Two-Four D from production.

Interventions by COCOBOD

Mr Aidoo said to meet all the demands COCOBOD is implementing some key interventions. This includes educating the farmers on the best tilling practices for improved yields.

As part of the interventions, COCOBOD Chief Executive and his team of regulators are in the Ashanti Region on a tour of cocoa-growing districts to interact with farmers and know their concerns at first hand.

On day one of the tour, the COCOBOD Management team held durbars with farmers from the Amansie West, South, and Central Districts at Tontokrom, in Obuasi, Adansi Atobiase and Brofoyedru near Adansi Asokwa in the Adansi North District.

The issues raised by the farmers include the irregular and untimely supply of subsidised fertilizers and approved agrochemicals, poor roads leading to and from cocoa-producing communities, delayed payments of Allowances and supply of working gear to members of the Mass Spraying Gangs.

Mr Aidoo assured the farmers that their grievances will be addressed for a better cocoa sector.