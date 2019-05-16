According to him, some state institutions that were migrated to digital platforms are recording improvements in revenue collection.

The Ports, Lands Commission, Ministry of Tourism and the Passport Office are a few state agencies that have migrated to digital platforms to enhance efficiency.

The Vice President who was speaking at the Ghana Digital Roadmap Conference said the ultimate goal of government is to remove unnecessary procedures that allow stealing in public service.

“When we said that you cannot pay for services with cash. You should pay electronically. What we have found out is that government collection went up by four folds. Four times in one ministry. Just the Ministry of Tourism, so where was the money going.”

He pointed out that the government’s short-term goal is to leverage technology and digitisation in the public sector to improve administrative systems and governance.

“In well-functioning societies citizens do not have to pay for something such as passports, driving license as well as access to water and electricity,” he said, adding that, “We cannot build a fair and equitable society that runs on the engines of bribes, Goro Boys and land guards.”

Dr Bawumia while touching on some reforms in the future, mentioned that the instant issuance of biometric ID cards will serve as the bedrock for all digital initiatives such as tax collection and business registration.

“This is the first time we have biometric issuance of national ID cards in the world. We have implemented the digital address system, digital drivers’ license and digital registration, mobile money interoperability which is a major step to financial inclusion and cashless payment for public services,” he said.

He then noted that the government will be introducing new, and more efficient ways of doing business to help attract investors.