Cocoa is the main cash crop of Ghana.

Ghana is the second largest exporter of cocoa in the world.

However, the Trade Minister believes Ghana must not rely on cocoa to develop. Here is why.

Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has said that it is an indictment on the country to overly rely on cocoa.

He said that the time has come for Ghana to think beyond cocoa in revenue generation and the development of the economy.

Speaking on a panel at the opening ceremony of the Results Fair organised by the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation Mr Kyerematen said it is time Ghana focuses on industrialisation since most developed nations achieved their development status through industrialisation.

He said that the 1Distric;1Factory (1D1F) is the most industrialisation focused programme before and after independence.

He added that the government was providing the needed mechanisms to the 1D1F programme adding that the 1D1F initiative does not mean that the government was going to establish new State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

He further indicated that the 1D1F is a programme meant to be led by the private sector which will see Ghana become an industrialised one soon.

He urged the public to shift their dependence on foreign products which will also help in the industrialisation. He said more Ghanaians must purchase made in Ghana products to enhance the capacity of local industries.