The Chinese vessel christened the SIMIRIO is the biggest ship to arrive at the port since its construction in 1928.

The vessel which measures 295 metres, will load the stock while three other ships were waiting to load 166 tons each of manganese.

According to the Marketing and Public Relations Manager of the Takoradi Port, Peter Amoo-Bediako, the large size of the ship, could not allow for it to berth inside the port.

The vessel, therefore, had to be anchored about three nautical miles away in deep waters to enable manganese to be ferried onto the vessel.

Mr Amoo-Bediako said the demand for manganese has tripled over the years, especially in China, so bigger ships were now ready to lift manganese at the port.

He added that the cocoa business which was very brisk at the port had now been taken to Kajebil in the Ahanta West District, while handling of containers operations was taking place at TAKOTEL outside the port.

According to him, the Takoradi Port is now the preferred place for businesses, especially for landlocked countries.

He explained that this is because the port was the safest port in the West African sub-Saharan region as far as the issues of piracy was concerned.