According to SSNIT, the move will be effective from February 2020

SSNIT said this in a statement it released on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Here’s what said:

“All names pensioners on SSNIT who have not done the biometric registration the scheme will automatically have their names deleted on January 31, 2020,” the statement from the Trust announced.

In 2014, all members of the SSNIT Scheme, including pensioners, were requested to re-register biometrically.

Reminders were subsequently issued various channels for members/pensioners, but SSNIT said, “there are some pensioners who are yet to go through the biometric registration process”.

“The Trust would like to once again remind all its cherished pensioners who are yet to re-enrol biometrically to visit the nearest SSNIT Branch to do so, not later than January 31, 2020”.

Those who fail to comply with this last directive will have their monthly benefits stopped and will have their benefits restored only after the biometric re-registration.