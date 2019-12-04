The president encouraged the traders to allow their leaders of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), to continue to dialogue with various stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Even though Nana Akufo-Addo admitted that the law governing retail trade was in favour of GUTA, he said “we are in a country where we want the rule of law to work” and reminded the traders that the enforcement of the law was the responsibility of the government and not individuals.”

"People cannot take the law into their own hands and enforce it. When that happens, it could disturb the peace. We have a lot of Ghanaians in foreign countries, especially Nigeria. I don’t think we you want us to do anything which will affect those in Nigeria.”

“Let’s not repeat any acts like the xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Let us allow the Minister of Trade and Industry to continue with the work he has started with the Ghana Immigration Service and a committee,” President Akufo-Addo added.

His comment is coming after several confrontations ensued between Nigerian and Ghanaian traders.

The Ghanaian retail traders have closed stores owned by their Nigerian counterparts, especially in Accra and Kumasi.

The police often has to step in to ensure that calm is restored anytime such issues come up.

But President Akufo-Addo believes this could be solved without breaking the law and appealed to the leadership of GUTA to have control over its members.