This comes after he was appointed by the President two weeks ago.

Dr Baffour Awuah confirmed the withdrawal to Accra based JoyNews on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

No reasons, according to him, were assigned for the decision.

In a letter dated November 5, 2019, and signed by Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bedietuo Asante, Dr Awuah was expected to head the Ghana Health Service in an acting capacity "...pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission."

Dr Baffour Awuah who until his appointment was the Medical Director of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), received his appointment to replace Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare.

He is a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) School of Business, is a Consultant Radiation Oncologist who has been working at the KATH since June 2010.