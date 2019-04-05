The first schedule released by the PDS affects eight regions in the country.

The decision to release a power rationing timetable was taken at a meeting between PDS, the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Thursday (April 4, 2019).

The power supply in most parts of the country has not been stable for a while now. Many people feared that the country was nearing a return to the era of erratic power supply that marked the peak of Ghana’s power crisis some five years ago.

This led to most Ghanaians calling on the power distributors to provide the public with a timetable but the government denied there was load shedding.

Subsequently, the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) urged the government to admit that there were generation challenges and release a load shedding timetable to enable Ghanaians plan.

In a statement, PDS noted that “since generation deficit varies, PDS may review the outages depending on the situation upstream [and some] areas may experience outages.”

It added that the outages today are as a result of the shut-down of the Atuabo Gass processing plant.

Find the schedule below