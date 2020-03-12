The committee will, before the start of work, be recommended to the legislative body the appointment of an auditor.

The committee, which will be chaired by the Deputy Majority Leader, Ms Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, will have the Deputy Minority Leader, Mr James Klutse Avedzi, who is also the Chairperson of the Public Account Committee (PAC), and a Ranking Member for Public Account Committee, Mr Kofi Okyere-Agyekum as members.

According to a report by Accra based Graphic the motion for the ad-hoc committee was moved by the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem Central, Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Moving the motion, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi told the House that the background to the motion was informed by Article 187 of the Constitution, particularly Clause 50 which states that “The account of the office of the Auditor-General shall be audited and reported upon by an auditor appointed by Parliament.”

“Mr Speaker, by practice this had been done through the appointment of a committee that advises Parliament. It is for this background that I propose these Honourable Members,” he said.

Adding that the three members of the committee were both well vexed in financial matters.