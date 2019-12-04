This comes after Ghanaians poured out their sentiments on the outrageous rise of the cost of data recently.

Following the halt of the upfront deduction of the Communication Service Tax (CST), telcos have rather turned to increase data and call time charges.

This, hence, triggered Ghanaians to pour their sentiments on Twitter, creating a hashtag, ‘#SaveOurData’.

The Convener of the #SaveOurData campaign, Saddick Adams, in an interview pleaded with the government to intervene as they plan to embark on a peaceful walk to protest against the charges.

“We have started processes to get permission granted by the Ghana Police Service for us to walk because beyond social media, we need to hit the streets. There are people who are not vibrant on social media. There are drivers who are purchasing data every day getting losses but are not on social media to get this campaign.”

MTN to compensate customers

Meanwhile, MTN Ghana has apologised to its customers who are facing challenges as they try to purchase data bundles.

The company in a post on its social media channels said, “MTN has experienced some challenges on some of our channels post-implementation of the adjustment of prices and our new data bundles.”

The CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr Adadevoh speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, blamed the challenges on technical hitches in the implementation of new tariffs.

He added that the technical challenges have been fixed and affected customers would be compensated starting this Tuesday evening.