The government believes the amendment will boost the Ghana Automotive Manufacturing Programme which has so far attracted several cars assembling plants into the country.

The amendment was to provide incentives for automotive manufacturers and assemblers registered under the Ghana Manufacturing Development Programme.

A clause in the amendment empowers the Minister of Finance to specify the date on which the ban will come into place.

The document will finally become law after the president assents to it.

Meanwhile, the law has been opposed by the Minority and vehicle dealers across the country but the House after scrutinizing the document approved it.

Government’s alternative for second-hand car dealers following the approval of the law

The government of Ghana, recently announced that it will make Secondhand car Dealers distributors of assembled vehicles in Ghana by the international automobile firms.

The move is aimed at creating jobs and to bring more safety on the roads in the country.

This comes after some reports showed that the government has plans to ban the importation of more than 10 years old cars into the country.

The Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who spoke to the media following the reports said, “We have an opportunity to explore ways of onboarding them to become the new dealers of these vehicles so, in the end, we are able to develop a local industry for cars manufactured here in Ghana, create jobs and create incomes and bring more safety on our roads."

Adding that the Automotive Development Policy will not be affected by the ban on secondhand vehicles and vehicles older than 10 years comes into force.