Ghana’s Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda has said that the government is working tirelessly to complete the needed documentation process to ensure that the proposed national carrier is operational by the second quarter of 2019.

He explained that the Ghanaian government was hopeful to complete all the procedures by March 2019.

He stated that the government is currently strategizing to support access to aircraft, route rights and airport slots at destination airports. He said all these will ensure that the new airline is founded on a solid base to become sustainable.

“We have gone far with processes to ensure that the national carrier becomes operational. We have entered into an understanding with Ethiopia Airlines and have been engaging other investors who have shown interest in the project,” he said.

On the shareholder structure of the airline, Mr Ada said the government will give preference to Ghanaian investors in order for them to own more shares.

“On the ownership structure, we are working on it to give preference to Ghanaian investors but we are not preventing their foreign counterparts.”

“The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Teachers Fund and GLICO, an insurance service provider, are some indigenous companies that have expressed interest in investing in the proposed home-based carrier,” he added.

The minister added that as the majority shareholder, Ethiopia Airlines would be expected to contribute managerial services to ensure the effective running of the new carrier.

The national carrier when it becomes operational will initially fly within the Africa routes before subsequently moving to the global market.

The government of Ghana has decided to establish a national carrier after the collapse of Ghana Airways, which was then a fully state-owned entity.

Subsequently, the Ghana International Airlines, which was established with private sector participation after the collapse of Ghana Airways, also collapsed.