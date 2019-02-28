Anas Aremeyaw Anas has released an exposé on illegal mining in Ghana.

In the video, a presidential staffer, Charles Cromwell Bissue, is seen taking money to help some illegal miners to receive clearance.

A military personnel is also captured in a corrupt deal. The Ghana Armed Forces has said it will deal with all personnel found guilty.

The Military High Command has said that it will sanction its men implicated in the latest investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on the fight against illegal mining.

In a new exposé by Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team, some officials of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining are captured taking money from the Tiger Eye PI crew for favours in a sting operation.

Among the officials captured on camera compromising their positions were some military and police officers.

After most Ghanaians watched the video, they have called on the government to punish the guilty officials.

Responding to such calls, the head of Public Relations at the Ghana Armed Forces, Col Aggrey Quashie has said that the Command has watched the video and officers implicated will be dealt with.

A Presidential Staffer who doubles as the Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining, Charles Bissue is one of the notable persons implicated in the latest exposé.

In a galamsey exposé released on Wednesday (February 27, 2019) by Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Charles Cromwell Bissue has been fingered as one of the many corrupt people who is not helping the fight against galamsey.

In the latest undercover video Bissue emerges as a facilitator for a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.

He is seen receiving money to ensure the speedy ‘clearance’ of a mining company in order that it can begin mining as soon as possible. He is heard in the video instructing his subordinates over the phone to “fast track” the processing of the company’s documents.

In the video, many more people connected to the work of the IMCIM, otherwise known as the Presidential Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, are seen in the video facilitating the payment of negotiated fees.

President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining in March 2017 to sanitize artisanal and small-scale mining in the country.