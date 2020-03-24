So far, the country has recorded 52 cases with 2 deaths.
The number increased after Ghana closed all its borders to human traffic. Passengers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) were quarantined and are being screened.
According to O.B Dickson who is an official of the National Security Secretariat these are the processes involved when one arrives at the KIA.
- Prior to arriving at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) the pilot informs the passengers of the government’s imposed quarantine
- The Ghana Immigration officials board the aircraft to confirm if passengers have been informed.
- If the passengers have not been informed, the immigration officials will let them know of the mandatory quarantine before they disembark.
- At the arrival hall, port health officials are the first in line to meet these passengers and conduct medical screening.
- Passengers then move to complete immigration formalities.
- Whiles all this is going on the airport announcing keeps repeating the announcement to keep social distancing. The information on mandatory quarantine is re-echoed as well.
- Passengers move to the carousel, to collect their luggage and wait until they are called to board their buses.
- The passengers return through immigration, port health and then drop their luggage in a conveyor belt that leads to a waiting truck.
- Passengers then proceed to a standby bus which takes them to the location. Onboard the bus, a designated official informs the passengers on the destination or the quarantine facility and takes questions from passengers.
- On arrival at the quarantine facility, passengers disembark in a controlled manner. They disinfect their hands by either washing them or using hand sanitizers and proceed to check-in.
- The attached guidelines are then put in the rooms of the passengers for ease of reference and compliance.