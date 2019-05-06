The minister while speaking at the World Meets-In Ghana Forum in Kumasi, hinted that Ghana’s economic governance and micro fiscal management has helped stabilise the economy and has contributed to sustaining the economy.

“The number of measures that we have taken, the reforms and the flagship programs demonstrate a commitment to safeguarding our economic transformation and the investments from the private sector are not only secure but also thrive,” he said.

The Rand Merchant Bank Limited (RMB), a corporate and investment banking arm of FirstRand Limited recently named Ghana as one of the top 10 attractive investment destinations in Africa.

Mr Ofori-Atta has, therefore, echoed that measures and reforms taken by the government show the commitment towards transforming Ghana’s economy, adding that, “as a people, we have the potential industry and the human capital to sustain Ghana beyond aid.”

The government started a campaign to develop the country’s without recourse to external assistance, an agenda the President refers to as building ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ to strive to achieve more to improve the fortunes of the country.

One way to secure and make the agenda a reality is to get more investors to invest in various activities in the country.