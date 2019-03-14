Ghanaians are not happy with the power outages they are experiencing lately.

The power outages started few weeks after ECG handed over operations to PDS.

But the Energy Minister has said that this will end soon.

The Energy Minister John Peter Amewu has said that the erratic power supply being experienced in parts of the country will be a thing of the past in the next five days.

The Minister was speaking after he toured some substations in parts of Accra.

“Definitely because of the construction work (Pokuase interchange) that is ongoing there is the need for them to halt the transmission of power for this period and so these are some of the problems. But my expectation is that it is going to be completed within five days. But we have put in measures to minimize the impact,” he told the media.

Meanwhile, CEO of the Ghana Grid Company, Jonathan Amoako Baah said there is enough power to be supplied to the country

“Let me assure Ghanaians that dumsor is not back, we have enough power to supply. After the construction works everything will return to the reliability of supply that we have come to know over the last months”.

Addressing the media at the Pokuase substation, he added that they have introduced new installations at Pokuase to ensure the cables are safe and can allow free flow of traffic.

Some Ghanaians are unhappy with what looks like the return of power outages popularly known as ‘dumsor’ following the takeover of ECG by PDS.

However, Mr Amoako Baah indicated that their project will be completed in 5 days after which Ghanaians will be relieved.