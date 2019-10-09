This initiative is aimed at stimulating the entrepreneurial mindset of young people to make them job creators and not job seekers in the country.

The Minister of Development, Dr Mohammed Awal made the revelation while he spoke to JoyBusiness in Accra.

According to him, the initiative falls under the maiden edition of the Campus Business Pitch where students in the coming days will pitch their business ideas with seasoned entrepreneurs.

The ministry said it is investing an amount of GH¢3 million in the program.

“We are looking at changing the mindset of our students from seeking jobs after university to creating jobs for themselves. This Campus Business Pitch is the first of its kind and will grant these students a great platform to be entrepreneurial and self-independent,” Mr Awal said.

He added that the overall goal of the policy is to support economic growth through the development of entrepreneurship and innovation programmes that create more jobs, generate more income, and help to reduce poverty.

“The policy also aims to create and strengthen an entrepreneurial environment,” he said.