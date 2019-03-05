Ghana has over 65 Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) with countries worldwide.

However, the Aviation Ministry is working to negotiate for more routes for airlines operating in the country.

The Director at the Ministry of Aviation, Ellis Hue Tamakloe explained that negotiating for more destinations will make Ghana more attractive to Airlines.

The Aviation Ministry has said that it is working tirelessly to negotiate for more routes for airlines operating in the country as part of efforts to make Ghana an aviation hub.

Recently at the International Civil Aviation Authority’s Air Service negotiations held in Kenya, Ghana signed agreements with Jamaica, Canada, Guyana, and Seychelles to allow for designated Airlines from Ghana to fly into these countries.

“The signing of all these Bilateral Air Service Agreements is in line with helping us achieve our vision of becoming an aviation hub within the sub-region. I must say that if you do not have enough BASA’s you cannot attract the number of Airlines you want in this country.”

“So what I want to say is that we will continue to negotiate more BASA’s as long as it takes and as long as safety and security is not compromised to ensure that we become the light of Africa,” he added.

Bilateral Air Service Agreements (“BASAs”) are treaties signed between Countries to allow international commercial air transport services between territories of the signing countries. BASA’s enable movement of persons, cargo, trade, and tourism via air transport.