Ghana's Aviation Minister has directed the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) to ensure that KIA’s Terminal Three is modernised to make it look Ghanaian.

Joseph Kofi Adda said the current look of KIA's Terminal Three has no Ghanaian touch at all.

He said this did not speak well, since travellers must be able to differentiate Ghana's airport from other ones they use.

Ghana’s Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda, has said that the newly constructed Terminal Three of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) does not have any local touch that will make it look Ghanaian.

Mr Adda said the KIA’s Terminal Three which has been praised by many travellers (both local and foreign) has some shortcomings which must be addressed.

“The terminal is a beautiful facility that we all admire but it has a number of shortcomings which need to be addressed to meet global standards."

"When you fly to Ghana and you look at the facility from the airside you do not see anything Ghanaian about it. Yes, there are some designs but there is nothing like Adinkra symbol, Ghanaian culture or the national colours,” he added.

In his view "anybody that has not been to Ghana before should land at the airport and say this is Ghana but in its present state, the facility does not look Ghanaian."

He has therefore directed that the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) should ensure that KIA’s Terminal Three is modernised to make it look Ghanaian and more convenient for travellers.

The minister also asked the GACL to re-engineer the facility to separate passengers with goods from those without in order to ensure convenience.