Ghana’s Attorney General says about 21 people are facing trial in corruption cases in the country.

She said one other limited liability company is facing the trail for the same offence.

According to her, the cases involve a total of about $139 million and Gh¢67.3 million respectively.

The Attorney General made the revelation while speaking at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) annual general conference held in the Western Region, Takoradi on Monday, September 9, 2019, and was themed: "Enhancing National Security through the Rule of Law; Prospects and Challenges."

She said the statistics will go up when more cases involving the banking sector are presented to the court when the courts resume from its current vacation.

"We must urge and support the Judiciary to continue to assert its autonomy from both the Executive and Parliament and to dispense justice in accordance with the law without fear or favour," she said.

She added that greater political will is needed to enforce conformity with existing laws and that Ghana was blessed with "ardent civil society activism on upholding the rule of law."

Meanwhile, Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, September address the country on major strides the government is making in the fight against corruption.

He will do so at the same conference being held by the GBA in Takoradi, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has announced.

The President has long given the assurance that he is committed to protecting the public purse and curbing the propensity for corruption in the country.

In 2016, President Akufo-Addo campaigned on a platform of ensuring that the national exercise to curb corruption was bolstered, especially with his personal record of incorruptibility and his commitment to strengthen the institutions responsible for aiding the anti-corruption fight.