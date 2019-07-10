Figures obtained show that there is a generation deficit of more than 600 Megawatts. This is forcing power distributors to ration power in parts of Accra where demand is highest.

It is speculated the problem is the result of the inability of the power producers to raise money to buy fuel.

Akosombo which has a total capacity of 1020MW is running just two of its six turbines at 500MW. Bui is producing 3.2 MW out of its 400 MW capacity.

Meanwhile, Karpower which has a capacity of 450 MW is producing 16MW, Aksa with a capacity of 360 MW is producing 45MW and AMERI with a capacity of 250MW is current producing195.32MW.

In a related development, there are heavy debts in the power sector forcing some power companies to threaten to shut down within a week of their debts remain unpaid.

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers and Bulk consumers (CIPDIB) told Joy News if some $700 million debt owed its members is not paid in eight days, it will plunge Ghana into darkness.

Explaining the situation, the Chief Executive of CIPDIB, Eliplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, said the decision to cut power supply has become necessary due to the debts they have incurred in running their operations.

However, the Director of Public Relations at the Power Distribution Service (PDS) has denied claims by the Independent Power Producers.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, William Boateng further said that it was untrue that PDS has failed to honour its financial obligations to the IPPs since it took over the distribution of power from the Electricity Company of Ghana in March 2019.

Director of Communications at PDS said the PDS has no contract with the Independent Power Producers. They, therefore, owe the IPPs no obligation to respond to their correspondents or make payments to them.

Explaining this, Mr. Boateng pointed out that PDS has a contract with ECG and it has not reneged on it.

“We have honoured all our concessional obligations to ECG. ECG gives us bulk bills and we pay every week,” he said.