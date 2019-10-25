In Ghana, some businesses owe tax to the tune of GHC5 billion.

According to Prof Stephen Adei, this comprises the tax and the penalty for evasion.

He said measures are being put in place to reward whistle-blowers.

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Prof Stephen Adei has disclosed that they have plans to reward whistle-blowers.

In an interview on JoyNews, Prof Adei said the GRA will revive the old practice where those who exposed tax defaulters are some of the money after it has been retrieved.

“When you evade tax, there’s a penalty; so when you pay, part of the penalty would be given to the person that brings out the case. And we are talking lots of cash, sometimes up to GH¢250,000. So if you know someone doing hanky-panky let us know.”

This is coming after Prof Adei said that some Ghanaian businesses have defaulted taxes to the tune of GHC5 billion.

He explained that this comprises the tax and the penalty for evasion.

Prof Adei said that an official statement from the GRA would soon be released to inform the public of its decision.

Prof Adei was recently appointed to his position. He said that he intends to appeal to people to pay the monies they owe the GRA.

He added that they would resort to legal action if recalcitrant citizens consistently refuse to pay.

At the ports “where lots of leakages occur,” Prof Adei said the installation of CCTV cameras supplement human checks was being considered.