He argued that the high import rate is a disincentive for the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

“The country’s over-dependence on imports also contributes to the cedi’s depreciation.”

He told Daily Graphic in an interview that the government will review charges and fees at the ports to make them more business friendly and enhance their competitiveness in West Africa.

This is expected to help promote exports and drive down the importation of foreign goods.

“We are going to have a comprehensive review of all our port charges and statutory fees at the ports to ensure that we have efficient and competitive ports so that we don’t import inflation from outside,” he said.

The Minister added that despite the cedi depreciation against all major currencies, the economic fundamentals remained strong.

He explained that the government had kept faith in making sure that the fiscal consolidation and macroeconomic stability continued.

“I think people must understand that the fundamentals are strong and we have kept faith with regard to making sure that the fiscal consolidation and the macroeconomic stability go on even against all odds and pressures,” he emphasised.

He further indicated that the government has put in place measures that would ensure stability, but the country’s over-dependence on imports had to change to help consolidate the gains made from the prudent management of the economy.

“I think the buffers of the responsibility, the advisory council and all will lead to stability but for us, as an import-dependent country, that has to change because that fundamentally affects the whole issue of foreign exchange.”

“We have to create a country that is export-driven so that we are not subjected to the uncertainties in the US market. That is why we will embark on this comprehensive review at the ports and also begin the full support of the one district, one factory (1D1F) and the Planting for Food and Jobs so that we can reduce our imports,” he added.