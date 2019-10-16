Cable TV services, DSTV has announced that effective November 1, 2019, it will increase prices of subscription packages.

Cable TV services provider, DSTV, has indicated that effective November 1, 2019, it will increase the prices of all its subscription packages for subscribers.

DSTV explained that the price increment for subscribers is coming after the adjustment of the Communication Service Tax.

The provider said an extra GHC5 has been added to its prices.

In a notice sent by the services provider to its customers, it said, “Due to the increase in CST, be advised of a subscription price adjustment on your package from November 1, 2019.”

For instance, a Compact Plus Package which comes at a monthly subscription of GHS205 will see an extra GH5 increase following the coming into effect of the CST.

However, Ghanaians are unhappy with this increment. They argue that they already have to pay too many taxes to the government including the 9% CST charges on rechargeable cards.

Below are comments made by some Ghanaians on social media.