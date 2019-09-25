This comes after Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy had a meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, Madam Hashimy extended an invitation to Ghana’s President, Akufo-Addo for a State visit to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

She lauded Ghana for political and economic stability and pledged her country’s preparedness to invest in the Ghanaian economy.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, who added her voice noted that Ghana was now the hub of the newly formed African Continental Free Trade Area and it will be a win-win situation for investors from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to invest in Ghana.

She revealed that tourism, manufacturing and infrastructure are some of the areas the two countries can collaborate to deepen their bilateral and economic relations.

About 10,000 Ghanaians have currently been noted to be working in the emirates and the last couple of years have seen the two countries opened embassies in their respective capitals, Accra and Abu Dhabi as well as a consulate in Dubai.