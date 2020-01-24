In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, “We have been discussing this disturbing issue. This is very serious because it is also an airborne disease. When it comes to the entry points – the Airports and so on, we call on the Health Ministry to be extra alert.”

“We are taking precautions and orienting traders and exporters on safety measures. Travels to China will be cancelled upon advice from the Health Ministry,” he added.

Meanwhile, an emergency sensitization program is ongoing for Ghanaian traders and who often ply their trade in China.

This is coming after China recorded over 900 confirmed cases of Coronavirus which has spread to six countries across three continents.

Ghana’s mission in China has said that Ghanaians planning to travel to China should consider postponing their trips for now.

Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to China, Dr Charles Dwamena advised that if the trip is an emergency, then travelers should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.

In Ghana so far, the Ministry of Health has issued a public alert on the virus.

In the alert, the ministry said there are surveillance and quarantine centres at all entry points in Ghana, especially the Kotoka International Airport.

The ministry also said that “if contact with a sick person or potentially infected surfaces or objects occur, those involved must not touch their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.”