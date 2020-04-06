President Akufo-Addo in his 5th national broadcast since Ghana recorded its first case of Coronavirus said the government will make a decision influenced by science and available data.

He explained that the decision will be based mainly on the results of the over 19,000 tests being conducted due to the enhanced contact tracing exercise.

Akufo-Addo added that 15,385 out of 19,276 contact persons had been reached through the enhanced contact tracing and their samples have been taken.

“We are, thus about to enter a critical phase of our fight in the coming week, as the Ghana Health Service is due to receive the results of some 15,385 out of 19,276 persons who have been reached through contact tracing. It is the results of these tests that will determine our future course of action. Government’s policy and measures will be driven by the science in this matter.”

He said the government has also partnered with the Ghana Academy Arts and Science as well as the Center for Scientific and Industrial Research to boost its fight against COVID-19.