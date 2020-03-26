In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, he said any restrictions or new measures the government may announce will be aimed at preventing a community spread of the disease.

He added that the passage of the Imposition of Restrictions law will allow for the government to implement more proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“So far, every step of the way, the government has been very proactive with coming up with measures to contain the situation. Those final rafts of measures now that the law has been put in place may include some restrictions in some parts of the country but whatever will be done will be with the objective of ensuring that we totally negate the potential for community spread.”

Ghana has so far recorded 68 cases of COVID-19 including three deaths.

38 of the confirmed positive cases, which forms a majority, was detected among some of the persons who were mandatorily quarantined by the government after arriving in the country hours to the closure of the country’s air, sea and land ports.

The other 30 cases were confirmed in the general population in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

The Ghana Health Service has said that most of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, whom imported the virus from other parts of the world.

The government has said that it is doing all within its power to ensure that there are no cases of local transmission of the virus in the country.