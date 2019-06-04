Speaking on a panel at the conference, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “not enough movement is being made by the 52% of the Ghanaian population that are women to be able to be in the position to make these decisions.”

He further indicated that even though 30% of his cabinet are women, they are not seeing enough dynamism and activism from the women.

This has left many Ghanaian feminists wondering if the president has not seen all of the efforts, they put into activism on many platforms which include social media.

Pioneers of feminism in the current generation have expressed worry and called out the president on social media.

These people include Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Regina Honu and many others.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians are applauding Alaa Murabit who was also a panelist and raised concerns about what Nana Akufo-Addo said.

Below are some social media reactions