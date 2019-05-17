Subsequently, the members of CLOGSAG will embark on a demonstration from May 28 to May 31, 2019, to protest what they say is the political interference in their operations.

This was disclosed after CLOGSAG members held an emergency meeting on Friday (May 17, 2019) over the issues they feel unhappy about.

CLOGSAG is accusing the government of abusing its powers. An example according to the group is the government’s ability to dismiss and replace CLOGSAG members in certain positions with political appointees.

Last month, CLOGSAG fought the appointment of a Deputy Chief Labour Officer, Francis Ofori Kwansah as acting Chief Labour Officer at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

The Chief Labour Officer at the Ministry, Eugene Narh Korletey was removed from his position. He later sued sector Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah for wrongful reassignment.

According to Mr Korletey, the minister had singled him out for abuse and victimisation despite diligently discharging his duties as the head of the Labour Department at the ministry since 2013.

Mr Korletey, in his application for a judicial review filed at the Accra High Court, also prayed the court to order the minister not to interfere in the work of the labour department.

For most Ministries, Departments, and Agencies their head offices are in Accra. This means that if CLOGSAG carries out its threat the operations of the government will halt until they resume.

It is highly possible that the MDAs in other regions will also shut down.