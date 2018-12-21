Most Ghanaians have expressed worry over the deepening Ghana-China relationship.

Ghana's President Akufo-Addo has said that there is no reason to worry.

Nana Akufo-Addo said that the relationship Ghana has with Chinan is only for mutual benefit.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians who think the country is depending too much on China to remain calm.

The President said even though Ghana is deepening bilateral relations with the Asian country, Ghana will not lose its sovereignty to China.

Recently, the two countries signed eight Co-operation Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, in different sectors of their respective economies, aimed at deepening the ties of co-operation and the bonds of friendship that exist between the two countries.

One of the many agreements that made the news is the $2 billion infrastructure support deal that will see Ghana give away major parts of its Bauxite concessions to be mined by China.

These agreements and MOUs have been signed despite the ‘Ghana beyond aide’ mantra of the Akufo-Addo government.

But speaking at his last Media Encounter for 2018, Nana Akufo-Addo said the agreements are for the mutual benefit and debunked claims that Ghana will lose its sovereignty to China.

Below are Ghana, China sign co-operation agreements for development

The agreements are the “One belt one road Memorandum of Understanding, Memorandum on Regional Aviation Co-operation Agreement for Co-operation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and Co-operation to carry out Maternal and Child Health Project.”

The rest are “Framework Agreement on Financing Insurance Co-operation ($2 billion Sino-Hydro deal), Economic co-operation on Phase 2 project of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Co-operation on the expansion of the Cape Coast Stadium, and Co-operation on the supply of police vehicles to the Ghana Police Service.”