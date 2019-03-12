On Sunday (March 10, 2019), an Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed 6 minutes after takeoff.

This has led to some Ghanaians wondering if the government of Ghana will halt its discussions with Ethiopian Airlines on the national airline.

However, Ghana has decided to still continue with the partnership.

Ghana’s Aviation Minister, Kofi Adda has said that the country will still partner Ethiopian Airlines despite Sunday's fatal plane crash in which 157 people including airline crew died.

All 157 people from 35 different countries around the world died in the crash. There is no immediate cause of what might have caused the tragedy.

This has left some Ghanaians wondering if the government will still partner with Ethiopian Airlines for Ghana’s national airline.

Mr Adda explained that Ethiopian Airlines has one of the best managerial airlines with many years’ experience hence there was no need to back out despite the unfortunate incident over the weekend.

“What I can say at this point is that on record Ethiopia has been one of the safest airlines with the highest record in the industry - well-trained professionals who have flown their aircrafts and provided services. They've been doing a good job over the years what happened was unexpected.” Mr Adda said.

He added that a team was sent from Ghana to Ethiopia to discuss the shareholder's agreement in terms of cooperate governance arrangement, the structure of ownership and the management structure.

“My team came back successful and most of the things we considered to be important to us have been taken on board by Ethiopian airlines. We are happy that the position we’ve taken will be further improved come April this year for us to conclude the shareholder’s agreement and then we will be on our way to getting the Airline established formally.”

He added that the Ministry will set up a board to control affairs of the impending home-based carrier.