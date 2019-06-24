Even though the public is not aware of a specific date when the operations will begin, information available indicates that the Ghanaian government and the management of Ethiopian Airlines have progressed in finalizing the agreement.

The Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Ghana, Genet Michael who confirmed this told Accra-based Citi FM that “as far as progress is concerned, the home-based carrier should start operations this year.”

The new home-based carrier will be a reality following the government’s attempts to revive the state’s operation in the aviation space after the collapse of two earlier national airline companies.

Ghana Airways, as well as Ghana International Airlines both, collapsed due to mismanagement has led to the re-birthed of the home-based carrier which will fly the colors of Ghana but with minimal government interference.

For now, Ethiopian Airlines is the partner helping the government to achieve this aim.

The company controls a 49% stake in the new national carrier.

Genet Michael further disclosed that the outfit has commenced training for staff to work in the new national carrier.

“We are undertaking all the aviation sector training including marketing, cabin crew, pilot training as well as technicians so whenever there is demand since we are doing the training, it will be easier for people to join the national carrier,” she added.

Meanwhile, Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda has said that the government will own not more than10% stake in the remaining 51%. Private investors are expected to take up the remaining 41%.