GUTA wants to join in the discussions between the Ghanaian and Nigerian governments over the Nigerian border closure.

According to an executive of GUTA this will ensure that the discussions benefit their members.

He added that since they are partners in this they must be invloved.

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) says it wants to be included in the ongoing stakeholder meetings between the Ghanaian and the Nigerian governments over the closure of the Nigerian border.

The National Welfare Officer of GUTA, Benjamin Yeboah told Accra-based Citi FM that they want to part so they can help set measures that will benefit their members.

“We got to know that it has become a president to president affair. So, I’m sure whatever they put out to the president. It is important that the Foreign Ministry relays to us what the issues are because we are partners in this. I believe it is important our input is taken into consideration.”

Nigeria closed its land borders to neighbouring countries to prevent the smuggling of some goods into the country.

This has negatively affected West African countries. Businesses and traders are struggling to import or export goods due to the border closure.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister has held several meetings with her Nigerian counterparts on the issue. However, Ghanaian traders are yet to see any change.

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and GUTA have indicated that goods worth millions of cedis belonging to Ghanaian manufacturers are stuck at Benin’s border with Nigeria.

The border restrictions come after Nigeria and Benin in July agreed to join the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which is targeted at improving trade among African countries.