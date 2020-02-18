The exercise was done on Sunday (February 16, 2020) around 10pm. The demolishing ended around midnight.

The demolition comes after an injunction that was placed on the exercise was lifted by an Accra High Court on Wednesday, February 12.

Even though this comes as a shock to some affected business owners and a section of the public, others are not surprised.

This is because the Trade Fair has for some years now made known its intentions to revamp the facility to restore the once vibrant trading hub to its hay days.

Due to this, the management of the company asked all of its occupants were asked to vacate the premises in 2018. They said this was to allow for work to begin on-site.

The occupants were sensitized on the fact that the facility had to be demolished because the current makeshift structures do not befit an international trade fair site.

However, owners of buildings demolished at Trade Fair have condemned the demolition arguing that they were not given ample notice.

One of the companies, Madeco Horizon Ventures, had operated in that space for more than two decades. The unhappy staffs said considering how long they been there, they did not see why they were not informed before the demolition. They said the timing of the demolition is suspicious.

At Colour Planet Limited owned by renowned journalist Raymond Archer, some of the machines were demolished by excavators.

This is the second demolition exercise at the Trade Fair Centre. The first happened in 2019.

But it was put on hold after the companies secured an injunction restraining the tenant from carrying out the exercise. But this ruling was overturned on Wednesday February 12 this year by High Court in Accra, following an application by the Ghana Trade Fair Company.