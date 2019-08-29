Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, the Deputy CEO in Charge of Operations at the Ghana Tourism Authority Ekow Samson, said the existence of such unlicensed facilities have the potential to destroy the goodwill that Ghana’s tourism industry is enjoying.

He said that to prevent such an unfortunate incident from happening, a nationwide task force will start working from this week to deal with any unauthorised businesses in the tourism sector.

“The seriousness of the existence of illegal facilities is the security aspect of it. Such facilities serve as a haven for criminals and miscreants and we need to ensure we get rid of them. From this week the task force is going to go round to inspect restaurants, hotels, car rentals, travel and tours, and the likes, to cleanse the system.”

The GTA as part of its efforts to cleanse the hospitality industry of illegal and substandard facilities, collaborated with the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service to shut down KTV 86 Chinese Restaurant and Bar in Accra.

The restaurant which is located in Labone was closed down for operating illegally and under poor sanitary conditions. According to the police they had received a tip-off about the facility being used as a brothel for Chinese nationals and are currently investigating the matter.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at the GTA, Jones Nelson explained the situation saying: “We had information from the Regional Police Command that this restaurant at Labone that is KTV Chinese Restaurant is operating an undercover brothel and per the laws of Ghana, such an operation is illegal.”